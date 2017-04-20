Hinch's Senate Diary: what the child abuse royal commission got wrong
The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has, sadly, dropped the ball by not investigating Islamic institutions.
Apr 20, 2017
The soon-to-be-concluded Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse is one of the most important inquiries this country has ever witnessed. Or, I hope, will ever witness.
