Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Apr 20, 2017

Poll Bludger: 457 visa changes are naked populism

Immigration has continued to gain salience as an election issue over the last few terms, even as the sting went out of the boat arrivals issue, and Turnbull knows it.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

Try as he might to dress it up with talk of “putting Australian workers first”, it can hardly be doubted that electoral considerations were at the forefront of the Prime Minister’s mind when he unveiled an overhaul of the 457 visa system on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Poll Bludger: 457 visa changes are naked populism 

  1. klewso

    Australian Idle :- “Now here’s a treat for us all. Malcolm Turnbull on dog-whistle, with his version of “Tomorrow Belongs to Me”, from Cabaret….. Relax and enjoy. Take it away Malcolm …..”

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/20/poll-bludger-457-visa-changes-are-naked-populism/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.