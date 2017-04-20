Poll Bludger: 457 visa changes are naked populism
Immigration has continued to gain salience as an election issue over the last few terms, even as the sting went out of the boat arrivals issue, and Turnbull knows it.
Apr 20, 2017
Try as he might to dress it up with talk of “putting Australian workers first”, it can hardly be doubted that electoral considerations were at the forefront of the Prime Minister’s mind when he unveiled an overhaul of the 457 visa system on Tuesday.
One thought on “Poll Bludger: 457 visa changes are naked populism ”
Australian Idle :- “Now here’s a treat for us all. Malcolm Turnbull on dog-whistle, with his version of “Tomorrow Belongs to Me”, from Cabaret….. Relax and enjoy. Take it away Malcolm …..”