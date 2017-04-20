O'Reilly finally sacked despite Rupert's protests
O'Reilly's sacking represents James Murdoch’s biggest victory inside the Murdoch family.
Apr 20, 2017
O'Reilly's sacking represents James Murdoch’s biggest victory inside the Murdoch family.
For the second time in less than a year, James Murdoch has driven a major change at the family’s most important asset — Fox News — that was contrary to what dad Rupert wanted. The decision early today (around 5am, AEST) to give Fox News’ biggest star Bill O’Reilly the flick, represented James Murdoch’s biggest victory inside the Murdoch family — even larger than his win in having Roger Ailes removed last July. The news came before a board meeting on Thursday that had been expected to discuss O’Reilly’s position. Once again, the Murdochs have made the company’s board irrelevant, having forced the situation and made it known beforehand.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “O’Reilly finally sacked despite Rupert’s protests ”
What did this Limited/FUX News sponsored creep have to say about Clinton’s impeachment….?
Praise for O’Reilly from Trump, a man renowned globally for his character references. Until quite recently he was lauding Putin. How quickly the worm can turn.
It’s a novelty to see Murdoch Snr not getting his way… for once.