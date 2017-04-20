Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 20, 2017

O'Reilly finally sacked despite Rupert's protests

O'Reilly's sacking represents James Murdoch’s biggest victory inside the Murdoch family.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

For the second time in less than a year, James Murdoch has driven a major change at the family’s most important asset — Fox News — that was contrary to what dad Rupert wanted. The decision early today (around 5am, AEST) to give Fox News’ biggest star Bill O’Reilly the flick, represented James Murdoch’s biggest victory inside the Murdoch family — even larger than his win in having Roger Ailes removed last July. The news came before a board meeting on Thursday that had been expected to discuss O’Reilly’s position. Once again, the Murdochs have made the company’s board irrelevant, having forced the situation and made it known beforehand.

2 thoughts on “O’Reilly finally sacked despite Rupert’s protests 

  1. klewso

    What did this Limited/FUX News sponsored creep have to say about Clinton’s impeachment….?

  2. zut alors

    Praise for O’Reilly from Trump, a man renowned globally for his character references. Until quite recently he was lauding Putin. How quickly the worm can turn.

    It’s a novelty to see Murdoch Snr not getting his way… for once.

