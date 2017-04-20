Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Apr 20, 2017

Mayne: 25 media personalities who have sued for defamation

Today we present an unfortunately long list of journalists and media players who have resorted to initiating legal proceedings, not free speech, to settle a debate.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

The Age’s investigations editor Michael Bachelard had a strong piece in the latest edition of the MEAA’s Walkley magazine, lamenting the lack of debate about Australia’s woefully restrictive defamation laws. It opened as follows:

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/20/mayne-media-personalities-who-sue/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.