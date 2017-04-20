Crikey Worm: Citizenship to get harder
Good morning, early birds. A new citizenship test the latest appeal to nationalism from the government. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Apr 20, 2017
Good morning, early birds. A new citizenship test the latest appeal to nationalism from the government. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Becoming an Australian citizen is set to get harder, with the government announcing a crackdown that involves an Australian values test, a new English language test and a longer waiting time for migrants wanting to become Autralian citizens. Just days after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Immigration minister Peter Dutton announced major changes to the 457 visa system, the new measures signal a shift to the right in the policy area, which Fairfax reports has been pushed by Dutton and other leading conservatives in the government.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Citizenship to get harder ”
I watched the tortuous announcement by Turnbull and Dutton and was shocked at the implication of Turnbull that poor english is now somehow directly connected to violence against women, crime, female genital mutilation etc. Now this is a man that has not only lost his moral compass, his has none.