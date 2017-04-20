Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Apr 20, 2017

Crikey Worm: Citizenship to get harder

Good morning, early birds. A new citizenship test the latest appeal to nationalism from the government. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

NEW CITIZEN RULES

Becoming an Australian citizen is set to get harder, with the government announcing a crackdown that involves an Australian values test, a new English language test and a longer waiting time for migrants wanting to become Autralian citizens. Just days after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Immigration minister Peter Dutton announced major changes to the 457 visa system, the new measures signal a shift to the right in the policy area, which Fairfax reports has been pushed by Dutton and other leading conservatives in the government.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Citizenship to get harder 

  1. Mike M

    I watched the tortuous announcement by Turnbull and Dutton and was shocked at the implication of Turnbull that poor english is now somehow directly connected to violence against women, crime, female genital mutilation etc. Now this is a man that has not only lost his moral compass, his has none.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/20/its-going-to-become-harder-to-become-an-australian-citizen/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.