Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The same as Tuesday night — without Seven’s My Kitchen Rules it would have been a dreary Night. MKR grabbed all the figures nationally, the metros and in the regions (1.86 million/1.20 million/658,000) and that was it.

Ten ran up the white flag again and ceded third spot to the ABC, which had its marginally interesting line up in place. ABC News with 1.07 million viewers and Anh’s Brush With Fame with 889,000 nationally were the only ABC programs to trouble the scorers.

MKR is in its final week next week with episodes on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Of course it’s the start of the next official ratings period, and when Nine starts the 2017 series of The Voice with \blind auditions on Monday night. That’s after the Logies on Sunday evening — will it finish on time at 11pm? Is anyone running a sweep as to how long after 11pm it ends — mine would be 11.23pm.

In the regions the top programs were: MKR on top with 658000, Seven News was next with 648,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 542,000, Home and Away was 4th with 504,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chaser Australia with 451,000. In other words a Seven benefit.

In breakfast another big win to Seven’s Sunrise with 531,000 national ad 289,000 metro viewers over Nine’s Today with 407,000 national and 266,000 metro viewers.

And I must make a belated mention of Tuesday’s edition of Insight which was all about the post-competition life of athletes, swimmers, footballers. It was one of the best programs this year for any of our current affairs programs. A strong line up of talent — Libby Trickett, Olympic gold medal swimmer, Barry Hall, AFL footballer and premiership player with the Swans, Lauren Jackson, our greatest ever basketball player and Olympic diving gold medalist Matthew Mitchum. — Read the rest on the Crikey website