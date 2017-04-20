Brandis plays politics with who can spy on you
Ditching controversial plans to allow metadata to be accessed in civil suits is part of a longer game for more power by Attorney-General George Brandis.
Apr 20, 2017
The timing of Attorney-General George Brandis’ decision to drop plans to allow metadata to be accessed during civil lawsuits on issues like piracy has more to do with the politics than seeing the light.
