The end of 457 visas business as usual for department with no credibility to lose
The government claims the 457 visa program has "lost credibility". Which prompts the question -- who is to blame? The same department that has screwed up so many other things.
One thought on “The end of 457 visas business as usual for department with no credibility to lose ”
“In fact, if you tote up the Department of Immigration’s failures in recent years,….” TL:DR
Save us the time Bernard, give us the list of things that Immigration has handled that they haven’t completely mucked up.