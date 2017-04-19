The 457 ways to keep foreign workers while pandering to racists
Under the pretence of abolishing a catalyst for xenophobic populism, Malcolm Turnbull is leaving a mostly successful skilled migration program intact.
Apr 19, 2017
If you’re going to hit the panic button, it helps if that button actually achieves something and does it effectively. What’s surprising about yesterday’s 457 visa “abolition” announcement from the government is that it stands a relatively good chance of achieving its political goal, while having minimal impact on the economy.
17 thoughts on “The 457 ways to keep foreign workers while pandering to racists ”
your dead set wrong saying anybody who opposes 457 visas is racist, these visas have been used by employers to import cheap foreign scab labour
employment in australia should be for australian CITIZENS , it does not matter whether they were born here or came here as migrants, they simply should be for Aust Citizens or for people with permanent residency, not to be used by corrupt employers so they can pay cheap scab labour rates at the expense of aust citizens
the Department won’t grant a visa unless substancial proof is provided that the visa applicant will be paid a market salary rate equivalent to an Australian. The easiest way to prove this is simply to provide evidence of what a current equivalent Australian employee in that business is getting paid. If the visa holder is then subsequently underpaid then that is a matter for the FWO to take action against the employer. It appears that most Australians are probably too lazy to do certain jobs anymore e.g. cooks and chefs – the hospitality sector is crying out for workers but Australians dont want to give up there weekend nights.
If this proof is ever actually required, why then have there been constant and credible stories of widespread rorting of this visa?
The bludgers in the hospitality sector who want to make big bucks but keep bugger-all for their workers are only exceeded in odiousness by the wealthy (who would never stoop to such work themselves) who expect to wine and dine whenever they want for as cheap as possible.
Anyone outside of the wealthy urban elite with their eyes open would have stories of non-citizen workers getting ripped off by unethical Australian employers. It’s rampant, and not restricted to 457 visas, and it should be prosecuted.
thats why the FWO needs more funding to combat that, but the proposed changes are likely to make things worse. The more insecure a temporary visa worker is the less likely they are to complain.
…and that’s exactly the sort of ill-informed comment that is the reason the government is making a change, that isn’t really a change but looks like it is.
In the industry I work in (software development) there are no where near enough Australian citizens with the skills we need. Cairns50 do you prefer that we send all our work offshore than bring in a few bright people from overseas to fill our vacancies?
who help train and transfer skills to Australians, with most becoming Australians themselves down the track…
Could someone please explain for me the reason there are so many Taxi drivers of Indian background at the Rank in Kingston in the ACT?? Is there a shortage of Taxi drivers in Australia?
because its a shitty job that most people dont want to do anymore? Take an Uber instead.
Because the big taxi companies have been tightening the screws for years and now it’s hard to make a decent living driving taxis. Only the desperate will take it – not a matter of bludgeing Australian workers, but of bludger bosses who want more and more of the pie.
Sure BK, it is bullshit in that while ‘abolishing’ 457’s they created a new class of visa, so the effect is really just to regulate somewhat more effectively the Harbour Bridge wide gap in immigration rorting.
But it is hardly racist to insist that your children should be given jobs in preference to imported labour. No country allows open slather, but ours was as close as any. This was being rorted a mile high and wide, and was used by companies to avoid training responsibilities and to pay below real market wages.
Even in IT and hospitality, it is impossible to believe that the market wasn’t being constantly rorted by 457’s. Graduates and highly experienced locals have enormous difficulty getting work in their trained profession, primarily because they can fill jobs by a very cavalier approach to ‘labour-market testing’. Any such tests worth their salt would have to be accompanied by training commitments to local labour, but they never are.
As for hospitality, given that every second show on TV is about budding chefs, and that the job is very much something that can be learned on the job, I fail to see how we could be short of chefs. Oh, except for the fact that they are paid shite wages and work unbelievable hours, many of them not recompensed appropriately.
Your headline writer is wrong to suggest this is racist.
Tell Australian nursing graduates who can’t find jobs because of the employment of overseas trained nurses on 457 visas that the system is fair. According to Bernard Keane medical professions will remain on the list. I am not racist and believe overseas worker immigration has been designed and encouraged over the years by Coalition Governments to reduce wages.
Next step is to end free trade deals with slave countries so slavery isn’t imported with their el cheapo tariff-free goods.
No one does hypocrisy quite like Malcolm – he can make it seem a virtue.
“Dog’s Breakfast” is bang-on. As someone who has long made it a quasi-religious principle to put the Liberals last on the ballot paper I find myself highly enthusiastic about these changes that restore the eroded principle that jobs for Australians in Australia must come first (provided the Aussie appointees can cut the mustard) and to hell with the Indian Government’s protests. Makes me want to shake Potato Head’s hand – I would’na thunk it!
The part I’m wondering about is the better English language skills. Administering language tests is expensive and time-consuming. Who will do the tests, and who will pay for it?
Similarly with criminal background checks. Do all countries do these?
There’s an article in The Age today with Lygon Street restaurateurs bemoaning the fact that they’ll no longer be able to staff their entire restaurant with young Italians, partly for the atmosphere conveyed by the Italian accent. That must be one of the weakest arguments for the 457 visa I’ve ever heard; no doubt locals could do those jobs just as well.
Turnbull’s changes are largely shallow and ineffective (like everything his government does), but I think there’s a real case to be made againt the 457 from the left. It’s been rorted by local businesses who want compliant, underpaid staff they don’t have to train. Unfortunately these changes won’t much help, if the labour market testing isn’t carried out by an independent body.