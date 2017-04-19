Rundle: the future of Western politics might well be determined by the French election
Nowhere else is best placed to find a way through to new possibilities for organising life in modernity to the benefit of all.
Apr 19, 2017
Spread out on the zinc bar at Le Volcan bistro, France’s dozen daily papers and weekly magazines, the headlines — “Vous Faites Quoi?” (Liberation, left), “Incertitude est Totale” (Figaro, right), “Hamon: Je vais le fumer, le Melenchichon!” (Le Canard Enchaine, satirical weekly, incomprehensible, always) — all give the same impression: no one knows what the hell’s going on.
6 thoughts on “Rundle: the future of Western politics might well be determined by the French election ”
Who is Meow Meow?
She is an Australian chanteuse of considerable gifts and accomplishments. Way out of Bill Shorten’s league.
http://www.meowmeowrevolution.com/
“Sarkozy, who looks like a three-quarter-size Charles Aznavour, or a sort of Gallic Sam Dastyari, more neatly tailored and coiffed, but still, similarly, with the air of the maitre d’ of a three-star-hotel bistro.”
So true. Best description I’ve ever read of Sarkozy. Every time I saw his picture I would think, in the back of my mind, where have I seen him before? Now I know why, also explains the Dastyari phenomenon.
“..worth noting also that the Australian politician who most resembles Charles Aznavour is Nick Xenophon” Also, so true!
Pleased to hear the French also have a Bernie Sanders equivalent. They may be the one nation not completely in the thrall of neo-liberal rhetoric to actually elect him.
“Nowhere else is best placed to find a way through to new possibilities for organising life in modernity to the benefit of all. Equally, no one else is as well placed for it to fail.”
Where there is life there is hope. Perhaps France can show us the way.
Great read GR, feel like I’m somewhat caught up now.
I always thought that Australia had “founding Labour party of the Anglosphere” after forming the first Labor government in April 1904.
Anyhoo, thanks for the rundown of the pending French election, it is all tres confusing.
Thank you Guy. Cheered me up no end reading this.
I’m still none the wiser about who will win, but Charles Aznavour clearly has
a lot to answer for.
(Perhaps we could do wonders for the local Oz body politic, by exporting Nick Xenophon to France.)
“Benoit Hamon, a man whose name well describes him, a lifelong functionary with the appearance of being a quantity of evenly coloured inert meat.”
Someone give Guy a pilot for politics/comedy show now.
Great laughs with great info.