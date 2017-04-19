Murdoch sons pushing for O'Reilly to be factored out of Fox's future
It looks like Roger Ailes all over again.
Apr 19, 2017
In a matter of hours this morning the prognosis for the career of Bill O’Reilly — the highest rating host on not only the Fox News Network, but all of cable TV news in the US — went from stable to critical, as media learned of a fight among Rupert Murdoch and his sons over what exactly to do about the embattled TV star. O’Reilly has been under sustained public scrutiny since multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the O’Reilly Factor host surfaced earlier this year. According to US media outlets, O’Reilly could be gone by the end of this week, just as his friend, mentor and former Fox News head, Roger Ailes, was booted last July (with US$40 million in walking away money).
