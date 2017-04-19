Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Apr 19, 2017

LEAKED: Government proposal abolishes Medicare

The Turnbull government intends to scrap Medicare, renaming the system to the entirely new Medisave.

Image of medicare card

In line with the successful unveiling of the Turnbull government’s new skilled-migrant policy — under which 457 visas are to be completely abolished and replaced by a 100% new kind of visa system under which temporary migrants will be allowed to come to Australia only if employers can establish that they’re needed to fill a skills shortage — the government would like to announce a suite of additional exciting new policies.

