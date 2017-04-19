LEAKED: Government proposal abolishes Medicare
The Turnbull government intends to scrap Medicare, renaming the system to the entirely new Medisave.
Apr 19, 2017
The Turnbull government intends to scrap Medicare, renaming the system to the entirely new Medisave.
In line with the successful unveiling of the Turnbull government’s new skilled-migrant policy — under which 457 visas are to be completely abolished and replaced by a 100% new kind of visa system under which temporary migrants will be allowed to come to Australia only if employers can establish that they’re needed to fill a skills shortage — the government would like to announce a suite of additional exciting new policies.
Powered by Taboola