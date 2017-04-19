Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Apr 19, 2017

Sinister threats on both sides over online GST proposal

Ebay has threatened that it will cut off Australian consumers rather than be forced to collect GST. But the Australian Retailers Association is threatening MPs who dare vote against the proposal that it is paying close attention.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

The government’s push to force overseas online retailers to collect GST for all goods purchased online appears to be backfiring spectacularly, with major pushback from some of the biggest online sellers.

4 thoughts on “Sinister threats on both sides over online GST proposal 

  1. zut alors

    Yet another genius idea from the Coalition think tank. This is even better than young homebuyers using their superannuation to buy housing.

    Clearly the Turnbull govt fails to understand the electorate – even conservative supporters will choose eBay over them.

  2. paddy

    This Govt really doesn’t get the Internet.
    Can’t do NBN.
    Can’t do online privacy.
    And it sure can’t do online commerce.
    What a clusterf*ck!

  3. mikeb

    I am an avid buyer from overseas & will not enjoy paying 10% gst. Nevertheless it’s a lot of huff & puff from ebay & amazon to claim hardship in applying it. Have a look at what US sellers have to go through to adhere to various state/local tax regimes. They make the gst look easy-peasy.

  4. Dion Giles

    Howard imposed the GST to pay for simultaneous cuts in corporate tax. It is a regressive tax penalising Australian families to shift wealth to Mr Greed. So why export the GST ripoff to on- line suppliers? Labor opposed the introduction of the GST and it is up to Labor to pledge (and mean it) to get rid of it on election to office.

