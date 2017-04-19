Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

More My Kitchen Rules — 1.98 million national viewers (1.31 million in the metros and 669,000 in the regions) — made sure Seven won the metros and the regions easily last night, plus the demos and the week. If it not for MKR, it would have been a snoringly boring night.

Seven’s Seven Year Switch had 936,000 national viewers with 627,000 in the metros and 310,000 in the regions. Like Married at First Sight, you have to ask why people expose themselves to what we saw last night. Just demeaning and degrading, but men and women are up on screen doing it to themselves and to each other.

The top five regional programs were MKR with 669,000, Seven News with 665,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 555,000, Home and Away was 4th with 526,000 and The 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was 5th with 457,000.

Seven's Sunrise easily won the national battle with Nine's Today (despite Karl returning from yet another break). Sunrise had 554,000 national and 313,000 metro viewers. Today could only manage 435,000 national and 284,000 metro viewers.