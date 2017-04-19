Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

More My Kitchen Rules — 1.98 million national viewers (1.31 million in the metros and 669,000 in the regions) — made sure Seven won the metros and the regions easily last night, plus the demos and the week. If it not for MKR, it would have been a snoringly boring night.

Seven’s Seven Year Switch had 936,000 national viewers with 627,000 in the metros and 310,000 in the regions. Like Married at First Sight, you have to ask why people expose themselves to what we saw last night. Just demeaning and degrading, but men and women are up on screen doing it to themselves and to each other.

The top five regional programs were MKR with 669,000, Seven News with 665,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 555,000, Home and Away was 4th with 526,000 and The 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was 5th with 457,000.

Seven’s Sunrise easily won the national battle with Nine’s Today (despite Karl returning from yet another break). Sunrise had 554,000 national and 313,000 metro viewers. Today could only manage 435,000 national and 284,000 metro viewers.

Network channel share:

Seven (34.8%) Nine (22.5%) Ten (17.8%) ABC (15.9%) SBS (8.0%)

Network main channels:

Seven (26.4%) Nine (15.2%) Ten (11.5%) ABC (10.7%) SBS ONE (6.2%)

Top 5 digital channels:

Gem (4.1%) 7TWO, ONE (3.4%) ABC 2 (3.1%) Eleven (2.9%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.98 million Seven News — 1.77 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.60 million Nine/NBN News — 1.31 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.30 million Nine/NBN News — 1.29 million 7pm ABC News — 1.30 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.16 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million The Big Bang Theory (Nine) — 1.02 million

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.31 million Seven News — 1.11 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.05 million

Losers: Nine and Ten, or rather their viewers. Nothing on offer at all of any real interest.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.11 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.05 million Nine News — 992,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 969,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 819,000 7pm ABC News – 784,000 7.30 (ABC) — 535,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 490,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 488,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 363,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 554,000 Today (Nine) – 435,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 260,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 161,000 + 93,000 on News 24) — 254,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 160,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 136,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (2.9%) Fox8 (2.5%) SKY News (1.8%) LifeStyle/Nick Jr/UKTV (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 108,000 Wentworth (showcase) — 88,000 Back Page (Fox Sports) — 61,000 The Simpsons (Fox8) – 630000 AFL: Open Mike (Fox Footy) — 57,000