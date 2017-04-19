Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Asia-Pacific

Apr 19, 2017

Is the world on the brink of nuclear war? Wouldn't bet against it

Donald Trump is betting that the genuine threat of nuclear war will get Kim Jong-un to back down. That is an incredibly dangerous bet to make.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Share

Mr Krushchev said, “We will bury you.”
I don’t subscribe to this point of view.
It’d be such an ignorant thing to do
If the Russians love their children too.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/19/betting-that-north-korea-wont-launch-nuclear-war-is-a-dangerous-game-of-chicken/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.