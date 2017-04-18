Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 18, 2017

He is written: The Australian resurrects dreary Christian crusade for Easter

Yes, it's tough to write an Easter editorial. But must the culture war really drag on through every damn holiday?

David Salter —

David Salter

Grinding out an Easter editorial is perhaps the most tiresome chore for leader writers. What can there possibly be that’s new to say? Every year we’re bowled up the same lame stuff about the challenges and consolations of faith. “Now, more than ever”, “in these troubled times”, “the pressures of modern life”, “this special time of reflection”, “the power of love”, blah blah blah.

2 thoughts on “He is written: The Australian resurrects dreary Christian crusade for Easter 

  1. zut alors

    David Salter, this has cheered me up no end. As I don’t read Murdoch I was unaware of the attack on Christianity over Easter but am encouraged to hear, from Hendo, it comes ‘on many fronts’. For the Christians appear out of control: they sorely strain the quality of mercy, these days it rarely droppeth and is no longer twice blest. Just ask the poor bods on Manus & Nauru.

    As for ‘around 2000 tedious words from Paul Kelly’, isn’t that the normal length of one of his sentences. Or perhaps it merely feels like 2000.

  2. old greybearded one

    Such a lovely light coating of acidic ink David. Just wonderful. It has occurred to me that since Jesus seemed to be a socialist and early Christianity quite a female equality gig (until that misogynist mongrel St Paul got involved in it) where the conservatives come from. I am pretty sure that one of the big issues that is threatening poor old Hendo’s religion is the number of callous, crooked, bigoted, uncaring, racist (no Samaritans please) scum on the political right who claim, against all the evidence, to be Christian. This used to only be the case in the US, but it is everywhere now. We might start with the papism of Mr Abbott and his circle, but if anything the overly self righteous Protestants are worse.

