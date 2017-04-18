Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Players

Apr 18, 2017

How the Murdoch men squeezed more than $1 billion out of their shareholders

When it comes to enriching themselves off the family business, it is the Murdochs first and daylight second.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

How much should a billionaire pay himself and his children from a public company that he controls? It happens quite a bit in Australia, so here is the data from public companies with multiple billionaire family members on the payroll. 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/18/rupert-james-and-lachlan-murdoch-squeeze-1-billion-out-of-shareholders/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.