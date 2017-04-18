Rundle: in Europe, history's logic has reversed
Should Marine Le Pen and the National Front (FN) triumph, well that’s it for the EU.
St Pancras again, this bizarre, uber-Gothic, 19th-century hotel towering above a railway station, and over the ancient London district it is named for. The longer you look at St Pancras, the stranger it is, an architectural form tending to the geological, terraced roof-lines, gargoyles and stalactites rising layer on layer.
Today’s offering prompted a re-reading of your article about Kings Cross & Pancras Stations written a couple years ago. It’s not necessarily a sign of Old Fogeyism to resist change. A good example is turning once easily navigable train stations into commercial mazes.
Society has gone downhill since the advent of the iPhone. There, I said it.
” . . . .the last train to Europe, and I will see you on the other side. Of everything.”
An implied portent that once again humanity, wholesale, will turn upon itself? Even though simultaneously, on front foot aspiration, launches us to stars/
I s’pose coming back to Oz is a cop out, but this is all getting a bit On-The-Beach.
I do love it when GR opens up a vein and lets all the ink pour out. Great piece.
On thinking it over, these last few years have been damned strange ones for those of us on the other side of fifty. I keep pondering on the strangeness of it all. Does everybody look about them when they get to this age and see that the world doesn’t make sense anymore? Or, does the world actually look batshit crazy to everybody regardless of age?
. . . . batshit crazy without a doubt!