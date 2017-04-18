Race-baiting tabloids delight in tearing down 'racist' milk bar owner
A milk bar owner has put up a sign that is, yes, racist. But the same tabloids that hyped the Apex gang and defended Bill Leak are absolutely delighted to have found someone they can call a racist.
6 thoughts on “Race-baiting tabloids delight in tearing down ‘racist’ milk bar owner ”
It certainly seems to me that the most racist of our public citizens are often those with names reflecting the likelihood of recent European migrant background eg Bernardi, Mirabella(Panopoulos?) Abetz. It is also true that many overseas cultures are racist in their own ways. We try to belt a few rough edges off here (the little kids at my school don’t seem to do racism, some of the older ones do alas). This kind of rubbish is given legitimacy by the (and I am sorry but they are) racist scum that inhabit right wing politics in this country. Including senior figures in the coalition.
This is the problem there seems to be an unwritten set of “rules” or expectations in Australian society, that if you reflect back to those racists whether they be in the public eye like you mentioned, or like this milk bar owner there seems to be this context with which this type of racially motivated attitude is dealt & observed in, all most a manner where there is an expectation that if you’re an everyday schmo, just running your business like this guy is, that it is unacceptable that he can reflect back what he is seeing & hearing in relation to who & what he excepts in respect of racial make-up of his business’s customers. My quandary is how do we still condone & live with this unspoken acceptance that such well known commentator’s like Eddie everywhere (McGuire) or Steve Price or the odious Bill Leak, or anybody famous, is almost given a green light to express their racist views (as long as a “heartfelt apology” or some excuse is proffered for their error), & the media glosses over or allows a level of acceptance that Rupert’s minions deem as giving them a rap over the knuckles in “their media”, these people have been getting away with it for years they tout so much nonsense, it is impossible to take this form of media a) seriously or b) accept they actually have the capacity to accept they cause more problems within our society than they realise or are willing to accept responsibility for.
If these overly opinionated, & over payed BS monkey’s, actually stopped for a minute & realised that what they spout is finding its way into much of Australia’s layers of societal thinking & behaviour, by creating a level of morality that is not only extremely conservative, but that we may not have seen since the 50’s Would they like Steve Price realise that their attitudes to other people & other races actually change? It is obvious to me that many people in our society (like Mr Milkbar) aren’t necessarily smart enough or aware enough to tell the difference between what passes for opinion & what is actually fact. I do believe these people like Miranda Devine, Mark Latham, Tony Abbott, and of course the One Nation cabal, really need to look at finding different careers as them & those of their ilk are often the cause of many of the racially motivated resentment we are seeing nowadays.
I often reflect on what my Grandma always used to say (this is still very appropriate) if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t spoil things by opening your mouth, that is the problem with Newscorp.
@Lesley: ” if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t spoil things by opening your mouth, that is the problem with Newscorp.”
Newscorp would save a lot on ink if they did that, and merely delivered blank paper. 🙂
And yes, I’m not being very nice to NewsCorp
I’m no friend of “Eddie everywhere (McGuire)”, but labelling him as a “racist” based on one foolish comment is unfair. I’m sure you could find much better examples than him.
I don’t think anyone did?