Matthewson: what Abbott doesn't say is what should worry Turnbull
Former prime minister Tony Abbott's frequent jibes at his successor Malcolm Turnbull are designed to thwart the current PM, but not to pave the way for his own return.
Apr 18, 2017
Former prime minister Tony Abbott's frequent jibes at his successor Malcolm Turnbull are designed to thwart the current PM, but not to pave the way for his own return.
Judging by his latest interventions, Tony Abbott’s campaign to drive Malcolm Turnbull from the Liberal leadership began in earnest at the end of last week.
Powered by Taboola
10 thoughts on “Matthewson: what Abbott doesn’t say is what should worry Turnbull ”
“people were frustrated with “governments that don’t deliver” and “oppositions that oppose just to score political points”,
He is truly an astonishing man, having scaled new heights, or depths, on both points. The lack of veracity is at Olympic record levels.
I cannot imagine a worse fate for Australia than a divisive untruthful character like Tony Abbott becoming Prime Minister again …
GO TONES! You’re causing Turnbull more grief that Shorten is…
Surely Abbott is secretly Shorten’s new aide-de-camp.
Yes, Zut Alors, I too have wondered the same thing. Could it be that those pesky Unions are paying him to get Bill elected?
Abbott must be relying upon the public having a serious case of collective amnesia, if thinks we have forgotten that he lied, broke promises, made stupid decisions, was unrelentingly negative – even in power, abused his parliamentary expenses and clearly favored big business over the vast majority of voters. But we haven’t forgotten, go away and leave us alone Abbott, we’re sick of your posturing.
Abbott is just a persistent discharge from the wasting disease that was Paula Matthewson’s old boss: The Howard party of spivs and parasites. Neither Abbott nor Turnbull can survive the pustular Trump.
As usual, Abbott is lying. I have had a Tony Abbott Pollie Pedal experience and I promise you he doesn’t listen. It is simply astounding to be lectured on good government by someone who is its antithesis. Abbott when he became leader due to the one vote of Head Leaner Hockey set in motion a chain of events which has been catastrophic for our economy and social structure. Had he not been leader the Liberals may have won the 2010 election with at least some forward looking policies. However, we have had nothing but divisiveness, alienation and inequity from the Once Liberal party. Howard and his advisors are very much to blame, but these idiots keep increasing the pressure and damaging the fundamental fabric of our nation.
Paula, makes sense. He knows that he can’t come back to the PM position, so he’s a spoiler.
The electorate sure has a short memory. For example, I find it hard to recall how I survived financially prior to Abbott’s munificent annual windfall of $550 once he axed the carbon tax. Even though Peta Credlin recently denied it was ever a tax. The days of milk & honey have not ceased from that moment, truly life changing.
Abbott performed this benefaction at around the same time he made the Budget Emergency disappear: it no longer hung over Oz like a storm cloud, suddenly it was all gone. What a guy.