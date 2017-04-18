Coal lies exposed, Adani’s house of cards teeters
From the backbench to foreign policy and economics, the budget and now Alan Jones, Adani is causing Turnbull all sorts of problems, writes Australia Institute executive director Ben Oquist.
Apr 18, 2017
From the backbench to foreign policy and economics, the budget and now Alan Jones, Adani is causing Turnbull all sorts of problems, writes Australia Institute executive director Ben Oquist.
If you are going to tell a lie, tell a big one. And if that fails, like it has for the Adani coal mine, tell an even bigger one.
Powered by Taboola
7 thoughts on “Coal lies exposed, Adani’s house of cards teeters ”
Worth a read. How can our ‘government’ seriously consider lending to such a criminal enterprise?
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-12-22/adani-companies-facing-multiple-corruption-probes/8140100
This mural says it all https://twitter.com/letterboxfrog/status/854196921379901440
I have resisted bothering to write to my local member, the PM, anyone, purely on the basis that this thing couldn’t possibly get up, even without the climate change considerations, local pollution, etc. It just isn’t economically viable.
Why don’t they just have a lottery for local queenslanders and pay 1464 of them a triple pension for life. It would cost us less, have more economic credentials, and stop people worrying about missing out on jobs that don’t exist.
I’ll be kicking myself if this gets up, moreso if and when I find out that we aren’t earning any money from the water or the coal. Couldn’t be more farked up!
. . . . don’t forget. The rank political opportunism extends beyond the PM; the Labor State Government is equally culpable!
You don’t have to be an industrial strength bull-shitter to be a minister in this Limited News Party government – but it doesn’t hurt either.
This just goes to show this government has lost it’s understanding of what it is doing in power, I include the Queensland government in there. Surely if they were looking to beef up job numbers that they would consider improving investment in their tourist industry and or research & development maybe in the solar & sustainable energy fields this seems like the most reasonable & sensible concept, rather than continue with an arcane & particularly redundant form of power, which is largely outdated and will be irrelevant within the next 5-10 years. I wonder if this is just a last ditch effort to please those conservatives that want to continue bleating on about the good old days ie the dark ages, just for as long as they are alive.
It doesn’t stack up economically to lend this type of money to any mining company’s let alone the likes of Adani’s whose truly horrendous track record, not only in their own country & toward their own people no less. So if they are prepared to destroy their own country & people’s environment (s) what’s to stop them doing similar things to Queensland, before they move onto the next bigger & better deal. Because you can guarantee if this goes ahead their state government will come cap in hand to the other states looking for money to clean up the mess that Adani will leave behind if this project goes ahead. So why should the public purse fund this whole debacle in the first place? There is nothing about it that makes economic or rational sense, & I do suggest the government has realised that it’s ran into a brick wall & not been smart enough to check the fine print (the laughable thing is that most of the current crop of LNP ministers are ex-lawyers, accountant, which is quite scary, as they obviously don’t follow their own advice, by checking the fine print, before you sign on the dotted line) before getting caught in the over enthusiastic courting of Adani & it’s own inability to see when it’s signing a deal that sign’s away & contravene’s many of our environmental laws & indigenous land rite agreements.
Surely the fact that none of the worlds banks would provide funds for Adani’s mining project, shows that it is deeply flawed & that there are red flags throughout this whole project, if the banks think it’s unviable, why should the taxpayers be expected to again foot the bill? By then put both Federal & State government into debt, yet again.
“Canavan then awkwardly told Patricia Karvelas on RN yesterday evening that he was as confident of the jobs figures as he was of his marriage.”
I’ll be keenly watching both stories here.