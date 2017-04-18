Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 18, 2017

Even economists think animal welfare laws need to improve

The way we develop animal welfare standards in Australia is skewed by industry self-interest and a lack of evidence -- and the Productivity Commission wants to change it.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

It attracted little attention, but the recent Productivity Commission report contained a damning indictment of the way Australia establishes animal welfare laws in agriculture. The commission’s Regulation of Australian Agriculture devotes a chapter to how animal welfare legislation is made in Australia, and it doesn’t make for comforting reading.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Even economists think animal welfare laws need to improve 

  1. Mary Laughren

    Thanks for this article. I would like to see more articles on the callous treatment of animals in mainstream Australian animal husbandry and the feeble response of governments.

  2. old greybearded one

    As soon as you start this subject you wind up with a mob who are remote from the reality (for example most consumers). Calf slaughter yes, no excuses, but how do you think you get $1.00 a litre milk? Sheep mulesing interests me as I was a woolgrower for 30 years and yes we mulesed sheep. I also have had injuries at least as severe and more. I would rather that than flystrike. We would have used anaesthetic if such a thing had been cost effective and available. It was not. As it was we made every effort to minimise infection, yard time, time in the cradle and skill of the operator. Our loss rate was about 1:3500 and handling injury rate about the same. I think with current sheep prices 45 cents would be OK though. It was a bit different then. My dad hated mulesing time and so did I, but we hated the flystrike worse.

    1. Mike Smith

      It’s all about “does the public want to continue to eat meat and dairy at all?” Has anyone asked the steak-holders? (pun intentional, I guess I’d go to hell, if I believed in that nonsense)

