Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Holiday Sunday, holiday Monday, long holiday weekend — all that made for average to boring TV viewing. Seven last night was the exception, where My Kitchen Rules came back, accompanied by the grubby Seven Year Switch, which is really a reworked version of Married At First Sight (Switch averaged 922,000 national — 618,000 metro and 304,000 regional viewers), but less entertaining.

Those numbers made it Seven’s night, and a very easy win it was because nothing interesting was on the other networks, with the exception of the ABC’s John Clarke tribute at 8pm.

The presence of MKR and a grudge episode in the final home eatery contest made sure Seven won big. The season high 2.41 million national audience last night (1.65 million metro and 756,000 regional viewers) gave Seven an easy win in the regions and the demos and will bring a smile to the face of many at the network after the early weakness of the series.

The ABC rested its Monday night line up of news and current affairs stalwarts, and that was a good thing because it allowed the ABC to broadcast its heartfelt obit to the late John Clarke, Thanks for your time — a wonderful, fitting tribute that deserved to be longer. Even if the usual line up of news and current affairs programs had been in place, it would have stood out. Those at the Nine Network who flicked Clarke and Dawes from A Current Affair should have been named and shamed (just for fun). The rest of the night, indeed the rest of the weekend shrank in comparison to the Clarke tribute — 1.46 million national viewers (995,000/475,000).

MKR dominated the regions as well with a season high of 756,000 viewers, followed by Seven News with 724,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 590,000, followed by Home and Away with 486,000, then Thanks for your time in 5th with 475,000.

In breakfast, Seven’s Sunrise won last week and won yesterday nationally (472,000 to 374,000, which is what the Today mob ignores in the media moaning) and in the metros on a holiday Monday; 280,000 to 247,000. — Read the rest on the Crikey website