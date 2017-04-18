Abbott and Latham: shadowboxing with the same imaginary enemies
Once paired as brilliant politicians, Tony Abbott and Mark Latham have traveled different paths but now share a conspiracy theory that the world of white men is under threat from women, LGBTI people and other sinister forces.
In 2004 Michael Duffy, these days known better as an excellent crime journalist, published Latham and Abbott, focusing on what he termed “the two finest politicians of their generation”. Within months that description looked badly wrong — Latham had spectacularly flamed out in a blast of self-indulgence after being smashed by John Howard in the 2004 election. In just over three years, Howard himself would be out, and Tony Abbott — who’d had an awful election campaign in 2007 — would be mocked for a short-lived bid to succeed Howard as leader that memorably featured his claim to have “people skills”.
5 thoughts on “Abbott and Latham: shadowboxing with the same imaginary enemies ”
Abbott and Latham are both the worst of deplorables …
“Both men are driven by deep personal animosity.”
In a nutshell! Both men, un-reconstructed, pathological, virtual skeletons carrying around bodies that no longer have any life left in them. So desperately in need of psychological counselling, trauma therapy.
Whenever a politician vows support for their party leader it inevitably portends Trouble.
Both are failed bullies, furious at being found out. Both are pathetic forerunners of Il Douche, and will end up strung up by their metaphorical heels on a metaphorical lamppost.
You missed: ““Everyone needs to live within their means government is no different than business and households,” and “Our country has been living on the credit card and sooner or later it is going to go badly unless we take action. “This budget is better than any time to get on with it.”
His economic “policy” is laughable. He argues, straight up, that the government should be running the national economy like a household. Simply ignore the paradox of saving, the fact that a government can’t run out of “money”. So many people just lap this up as the truth. God help us.