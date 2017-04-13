Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 13, 2017

Why the split on super for housing?

The push to allow superannuation to be used for housing is part of a wider right-wing attack on super, a sector deeply hated by many Liberals.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Tony Abbott

The government split over the idea of allowing people to use their superannuation to buy houses has turned into yet another divide within the government along moderate/right lines. Behold the list of backers of the idea, at least according to The Australian: Tony Abbott, Michael Sukkar, Zed Seselja, Craig Kelly, Angus Taylor. All from the Liberal’s right faction. Right-wing LNP minister Matt Canavan backs the idea too.

