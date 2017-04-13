Why the split on super for housing?
The push to allow superannuation to be used for housing is part of a wider right-wing attack on super, a sector deeply hated by many Liberals.
Apr 13, 2017
The government split over the idea of allowing people to use their superannuation to buy houses has turned into yet another divide within the government along moderate/right lines. Behold the list of backers of the idea, at least according to The Australian: Tony Abbott, Michael Sukkar, Zed Seselja, Craig Kelly, Angus Taylor. All from the Liberal’s right faction. Right-wing LNP minister Matt Canavan backs the idea too.
