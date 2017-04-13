What does the gig economy do to workers' rights?
Are working arrangements becoming too flexible and innovative for a minimum wage?
Apr 13, 2017
Last week, Broadsheet Perth and the ABC ran a story about a new labour hire app called Squaddle, which the ABC referred to as the “Uber of hospitality.” The app allows “contractors” to bid for work at restaurants and bars to fill last-minute staffing gaps. The ABC tells us:
