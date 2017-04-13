Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Apr 13, 2017

Forget housing, the real budget test is on wages and growth

While the political focus is elsewhere, continuing soft employment and wages growth suggests the government's budget challenge is a complex one, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

While the political focus has been on housing and corporate tax cuts of undetermined, likely trivial, economic impacts, the real economic issue is slow employment growth, slow wage growth and weakish consumer demand.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/13/the-real-budget-test-is-on-wages-and-growth/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.