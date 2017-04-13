Forget housing, the real budget test is on wages and growth
While the political focus is elsewhere, continuing soft employment and wages growth suggests the government's budget challenge is a complex one, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Apr 13, 2017
While the political focus has been on housing and corporate tax cuts of undetermined, likely trivial, economic impacts, the real economic issue is slow employment growth, slow wage growth and weakish consumer demand.
