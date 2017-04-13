Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Apr 13, 2017

News staff pass no-confidence motion in management

The unanimous resolution called on management to brief staff on News' business model, allow for feedback on where it's failing, and to consult on this before downsizing editorial staff numbers.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

News Corp staff in Brisbane, reeling from news of severe cuts to the photography and production desks across the company, have released a scathing vote of no confidence in management.

“Senior News Corp management needs to be held accountable for its poor business decisions, lack of vision and inability to consult with their employees,” the resolution said.

The resolution targeted News Corp’s inability to make its digital products pay:

“On a daily basis we see our masthead’s paywall breached by news.com.au and other News Corp mastheads. We are yet to see any business innovation that turns the online model into a paying model and believe senior management needs to identify to staff the business plan to increase revenue beyond staff cost cutting … We are appalled that across Queensland we have worked to build our online presence and connect to our markets but we are still unable to maintain a paywall or deliver papers in some regional areas before 11am.”

The unanimous resolution called on management to brief staff on News’ business model, allow for feedback on where it’s failing, and to consult on this before downsizing editorial staff numbers.

Staff at the meeting voted against three days of industrial action in response to the cuts.

News Corp told tabloid newspaper staff in the Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne newsrooms on Tuesday it would drastically cut photographer numbers, and it would restructure the production desks in a bid to cut costs. Eleven of The Advertiser’s 25 photographers will be cut, and job numbers have not yet been decided at the other papers.

A News Corp Australia spokeswoman told Crikey this morning that news agency AAP would be increasing its photographic staff to support the new News Corp model, which will rely on freelancers and agency staff as well as a core staff of photographers. She said all redundant photographers would be offered interviews with AAP. — Emily Watkins

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/13/news-corp-staff-pass-no-confidence-motion-in-management/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.