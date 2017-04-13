Hinch's Senate Diary: why you should never turn down a sausage in bread
Plus, the one thing Senator Derryn Hinch has in common with Donald Trump.
Apr 13, 2017
Plus, the one thing Senator Derryn Hinch has in common with Donald Trump.
In my first editorial on my eponymous Hinch Live program on Sky News on Sunday nights, I invoked the wrath of Gerard and his dog by questioning Tony Abbott’s citizenship.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: why you should never turn down a sausage in bread ”
“Yeah, a real man. Not like the Wentworth toff”
says the man who eats pizza with a knife and fork
So… what do you use to partake of the items in a KFC bucket?