Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Apr 13, 2017

Hinch's Senate Diary: why you should never turn down a sausage in bread

Plus, the one thing Senator Derryn Hinch has in common with Donald Trump.

Derryn Hinch —

Derryn Hinch

Share

In my first editorial on my eponymous Hinch Live program on Sky News on Sunday nights, I invoked the wrath of Gerard and his dog by questioning Tony Abbott’s citizenship.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: why you should never turn down a sausage in bread 

  1. lykurgus

    “Yeah, a real man. Not like the Wentworth toff”
    says the man who eats pizza with a knife and fork
    So… what do you use to partake of the items in a KFC bucket?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/13/hinchs-senate-diary-why-you-should-never-turn-down-a-sausage-in-bread/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.