Apr 13, 2017

Fairfax's decline and the fallacy of 'doing more with less'

The history of large generalist newsrooms -- that is, daily newspapers -- suggests a strong correlation between quantity and quality, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.

Journalist numbers at Fairfax metros will likely be down to about a third of where they were a little over a decade ago, once the current cost cutting round is completed.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Fairfax’s decline and the fallacy of ‘doing more with less’ 

  1. paddy

    It’s a sad and sorry situation, where I’ve just spent the last week, talking to numerous friends who have (paid) subs to Fairfax publications. They (universally) said no way they were going to keep paying, for the sort of dross that Fairfax was producing.
    I’m not sure how the MSM can keep going the way things are panning out.
    Maybe an easy micro-payment option via something like paypal might be the answer.
    But it’s surely not what they’re offering right now.

