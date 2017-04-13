Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Apr 13, 2017

Crikey Worm: super housing fight, Apex gang a 'non-entity'

The Liberal frontbench is split over the idea of using superannuation to buy property, and a top unionist says Pauline Hanson's halal obsession could hurt Aussie jobs. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.

Cassidy Knowlton — Editor

Cassidy Knowlton

Editor

Share

IS AFFORDABLE HOUSING A SUPER IDEA?

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is facing increasing pressure to allow people to access their superannuation to buy property. “Senior cabinet ministers, led by Resources Minister Matt Canavan, have expressed in-principle support for a proposal that would allow young families to access super contributions based on their personal savings,” reports The AustralianCanavan is joined by Treasurer Scott Morrison and Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar in supporting the proposal, according to The Age, but Turnbull, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Revenue and Financial Services Minister Kelly O’Dwyer are not sure it’s such a good idea. Turnbull described the suggestion as a “debate that’s gone round and round, for a long time”, and keep an eye out in Crikey today for an exhaustive list of every Liberal who has opposed it. 

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/13/crikey-worm-super-housing-fight-apex-gang-a-non-entity/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.