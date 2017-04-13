Crikey Worm: super housing fight, Apex gang a 'non-entity'
The Liberal frontbench is split over the idea of using superannuation to buy property, and a top unionist says Pauline Hanson's halal obsession could hurt Aussie jobs. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is facing increasing pressure to allow people to access their superannuation to buy property. “Senior cabinet ministers, led by Resources Minister Matt Canavan, have expressed in-principle support for a proposal that would allow young families to access super contributions based on their personal savings,” reports The Australian. Canavan is joined by Treasurer Scott Morrison and Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar in supporting the proposal, according to The Age, but Turnbull, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Revenue and Financial Services Minister Kelly O’Dwyer are not sure it’s such a good idea. Turnbull described the suggestion as a “debate that’s gone round and round, for a long time”, and keep an eye out in Crikey today for an exhaustive list of every Liberal who has opposed it.
