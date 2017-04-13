Are Victorians really the worst corporate crooks in Australia?
Of the 24 people currently serving sentences thanks to ASIC investigations, nine of them are Victorian. Does Victoria have a problem with white-collar crime?
Apr 13, 2017
Are South Australians and Tasmanians the most honest corporate players in Australia? It’s hard to conclude otherwise, given that ASIC have none of their number behind bars at the moment.
