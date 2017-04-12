Will Turnbull pander to Adani with a $900m loan?
The Turnbull government appears set to expand its rampant protectionism by handing nearly a billion dollars to Adani, while urban infrastructure projects with much greater benefits go begging.
Even as Malcolm Turnbull and his ministers warn against the rising tide of protectionism, his government is rapidly becoming the most protectionist since the Fraser era, with the way being prepared to hand a $900 million concessional loan to the corrupt, tax-dodging Indian company Adani for its unviable Carmichael coal mine project.
