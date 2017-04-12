Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 12, 2017

Now it's News' turn to swing redundancy axe

After gloating that rival Fairfax's poor business practices were leading to massive newsroom redundancies, News Corp has now admitted its own finances are shaky, and is going to send dozens of journalists packing, write Emily Watkins and Glenn Dyer.

Emily Watkins and Glenn Dyer

Photography and production desks will be razed in cost-cutting efforts at News Corp’s tabloids across the country, the company announced yesterday.

1 comments

One thought on “Now it’s News’ turn to swing redundancy axe 

  1. Bill Hilliger

    The above story relates some fake news: the NewsCrap organisation employs journalists; well that is debateable, a more apt description; …churnalist, stenographers and typists. What is not fake news is that the NewsCrap organisation is finding the going tough, people are not buying their crappy products, low sales brings low advertising and bigger losses. If it wasn’t for sport, how low would sales really drop? Meanwhile with the broken NewsCrap business model the redundancies continue unabated.

