'Homophobic, anti-science and frightening' religious instruction teachers remain in NSW
Some children in state schools have been told by religious instructors that cancer is the consequence of sin and a gift from God.
Apr 12, 2017
NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes
One thought on “‘Homophobic, anti-science and frightening’ religious instruction teachers remain in NSW ”
“The report also found that some teachers were teaching fundamentalist or literal interpretations of scriptures that were anti-science, including teaching creationism and claiming dinosaurs never existed.”
I was taught 45 years ago by Christian Brothers (Catholic school) that evolution and the biblical genesis can co-exist, and that the story of the creation was not meant to be taken literally. If that was the case 45 years ago how can there currently be teachers advocating creationism? It beggars belief.