Crikey Worm

Apr 12, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull's promises on the Adani mine, and "dangerously dumb" house prices

Malcolm Turnbull tries to pave the way for the Carmichael coal mine, prescriptions are about to get cheaper, and is North Korea a threat to Australia? It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers

Cassidy Knowlton — Editor

Cassidy Knowlton

Editor

PM TO ADANI: YOU’LL GET YOUR MINE

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has redoubled his commitment to the controversial Carmichael coal mine after meeting with Adani boss Gautam Adani on Monday night in India. Adani is said to be concerned about a pending legal dispute related to native title claims around the proposed mine, but Turnbull assured the billionaire native title issues “need to be fixed and will be fixed”. Not everyone is as keen on the the $16.5 billion central Queensland project, with federal Labor leader Bill Shorten saying yesterday the federal government should not commit $900 million for a loan for Adani to build a rail line from the mine to Abbot Point. “It needs to stack up environmentally, it needs to stack up commercially. I haven’t seen the case made for the taxpayer to underwrite a billion-dollar loan … to build a rail line,” Shorten said. This puts him at odds with many in his own party, with unions and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urging support for the mine and rail link. 

