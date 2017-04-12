Can we trust the census data?
The typical Australian is a 38-year-old married woman, according to the ABS, but is that just indicative of those who filled out the census?
Apr 12, 2017
The typical Australian is a 38-year-old married woman, according to the ABS, but is that just indicative of those who filled out the census?
This week the Australian Bureau of Statistics released the first batch of data from its controversial 2016 census. Given all the furore over the census last year, can we trust the data?
Powered by Taboola