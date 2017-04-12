Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Apr 12, 2017

Are the Murdochs going after Frankston City Council?

How dare Frankston City Council ask basketballers to contribute modestly to a new $12 million stadium, the Herald Sun thundered.

Share

Is the Murdoch family (net worth $10 billion) not getting a lot of love from Frankston City Council as it seeks a rezone of the late Dame Elisabeth Murdoch’s Cruden Farm to cash in on the booming residential market?

It usually doesn’t take long for politicians who resist Murdoch rent-seeking to start getting publicly attacked, but today’s swingeing editorial in the Herald Sun was one to behold.

How dare Frankston City Council ask basketballers to contribute modestly to a new $12 million stadium, the paper thundered. Why this matters to readers all over Victoria is anyone’s guess, but it would be interesting to know what motivated Herald Sun editor Damon Johnston to elevate this issue three days after the Murdochs went public with their Cruden Farm plans.

Pure editorial independence and a remarkable coincidence? Or was it a warning shot to the councillors to vote a certain way to help the oligarchs who control the Herald Sun?

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/12/are-the-murdochs-going-after-frankston-city-council/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.