Media rush to find the 'typical' Australian
The typical Australian in 2016 is, apparently, a married 38-year-old woman with two kids.
Apr 12, 2017
While we don’t claim to understand everything that happens on social media, Crikey watches these things closely enough to know that if something finds itself sandwiched between a hashtag and the word “fail”, its credibility is at stake. Josh Taylor today has a detailed piece about questions around the reliability of the data collected in the famously troubled 2016 census (which won’t be addressed properly until June, when an independent assurance panel will report on the completeness of the census). These issues, around the collection of information for the 2016 census (both practical and ethical), were widely reported.
