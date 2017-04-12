Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media briefs

Apr 12, 2017

Media rush to find the 'typical' Australian

The typical Australian in 2016 is, apparently, a married 38-year-old woman with two kids.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

While we don’t claim to understand everything that happens on social media, Crikey watches these things closely enough to know that if something finds itself sandwiched between a hashtag and the word “fail”, its credibility is at stake. Josh Taylor today has a detailed piece about questions around the reliability of the data collected in the famously troubled 2016 census (which won’t be addressed properly until June, when an independent assurance panel will report on the completeness of the census). These issues, around the collection of information for the 2016 census (both practical and ethical), were widely reported.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Media rush to find the ‘typical’ Australian 

  1. klewso

    How did QI get hold of this a couple of weeks ago – when Toksvig asked “Are you normal?….” Then went on about these figures.
    “Average is a woman.”? What a surprise – when women live longer than men so there are more of them around?
    As for “38” – an average age?

