Housing policy turning into a division-driven debacle
The government's efforts to create a worthwhile housing affordability package are being wrecked by internal division, with Scott Morrison the clear loser.
Apr 11, 2017
The government's efforts to create a worthwhile housing affordability package are being wrecked by internal division, with Scott Morrison the clear loser.
The government’s efforts to craft a housing affordability package for the budget — just four weeks away — appear to be in chaos as ideological and personal divisions within the government undermine Treasurer Scott Morrison.
Powered by Taboola
6 thoughts on “Housing policy turning into a division-driven debacle ”
By now, over our working lives my partner and I have probably subsidised property investors to the tune of an average home deposit (based on the estimated cost of NG to taxpayers). I have a suggestion for modification of tax returns: tick boxes with the options of (a) either ongoing support of private property investors, or (b) a levy for a government affordable housing fund. Personally, I would like to opt out of option (a).
Yeah this is the worst part, the rugged individualists in real estate are all on welfare, leeching their rent from the workers, appropriating workers money from multiple state policies. Retrospectively abolish negative gearing and send an ATO Debt-Bot at them. It’s only fair, seeing as we now have a centrelink Debt-Bot.
A general question: how can the price of a product be addressed/adjusted in a free market?
“A general question: how can the price of a product be addressed/adjusted in a free market?”
By removing the distortions (e.g. tax treatment and negative gearing) to the free market?
One general answer: preferential tax treatment, which is by all accounts one of the major drivers of inflated property prices at the moment.
“It’s hard not to feel a little sympathy for Morrison”. No its not. After their relentless scare campaign about NG and CGT at the last election, and given the political capital that Morrison had after being appointed Treasurer, they could have charted a different course. But they didn’t. I have absolutely no sympathy for his predicament.