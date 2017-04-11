Print as many pamphlets as you like, it won’t end domestic violence
Rather than ensure continued funding to legal services, Malcolm Turnbull will instead endorse the production of pamphlets that rest on the dubious claims of ‘90s academics.
Apr 11, 2017
In news that will surprise nobody with a taste for Rupert, Political Correctness Has Gone Mad! It has gone not only mad, per the view of two News Corp publications yesterday, but power mad in its efforts to “ban” particular phrases from everyday speech. In news that will surprise nobody with a distaste for Rupert, there was no “ban” proposed. A recent publication prepared by Stop It At The Start, the federal government campaign that seeks to end family violence, had simply offered educators and others who work with young people a list of terms, including “Boys will be boys”, that may serve to normalise or endorse future acts of abuse.
2 thoughts on “Print as many pamphlets as you like, it won’t end domestic violence ”
You are quite right Helen. Pamphlets will fix nothing. I am schoolteacher and unfortunately for me, I see this at the pointy end. I get these little kids coming and hugging me. I am concerned, not by their actions but by what they mean. Often it means I am the only bloke they see in a day who won’t hurt them. We have cases where both parents are arrested for Domestic Violence, the kids go to a scarcely safer place. The actions of the law take forever, protection orders and AVO are a joke. If a violent parent comes to our school, the police station is closed until after school and it may take 30 minutes to get a copper urgently. Nothing happens. Then there is the increasing violence in media. Take the Telegraph front page after Westminster. It makes violence seem normal. In the sexist days of my youth it was a scandal to hit a girl, not now. We could also do a lot by demanding player managers take some responsibility for the young men in their alleged care. Demanding a no dickheads policy from any sport getting public money might not be a bad idea. We make it look acceptable. Player A’s club cringes in horror and tears the contract up, the club over the road says no worries and it reinforces misconduct.
Boys and girls are in my experience quite different in their approach. This has nothing to do with skills and a lot to do with attitude. We have also made primary school a less attractive place for all males, including students. This results from a lot of good intentions to make it better for girls, who were doing all right in it, the constant villification of men and the lack of any system to end constant abuse of staff by students and parents alike. This means less role models and by Harry we need some.
‘…..a no dickheads policy from any sport getting public money….’
Excellent idea, a good start.