Apr 11, 2017

Why Turnbull is suddenly a social media star

Nothing like a selfie with the Indian PM to boost likes.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is having a great time in India with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, which, of course, results in a lot of selfies — even public transport selfies.

When Modi was new to his role, he came to Australia to meet with Turnbull’s predecessor Tony Abbott, who saw a huge a increase in his Facebook likes — around 40,000 — after posting a picture of the pair. Turnbull has also received a jump in likes since posting a photo of himself and Modi, but nowhere near as many as Abbott had; his page has had a spike of 8131 likes in the past few days. 

Have Indian Facebookers cooled on their affections for Australian leaders? Or have they cooled on Modi himself? Indian polling shows that voters are still keen on Modi, despite the shambolic removal of high-value cash in the country earlier this year.

