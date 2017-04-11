Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Apr 11, 2017

Fairfax heavies newsagents for ad space

Fairfax wants newsagents to know that they are supposed to prominently display The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Australian Financial Review.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Fairfax has been sending demands to newsagents to post headline posters outside their businesses. Newsagents say it’s a desperate bid to increase sales for the media giant.

Director of newsagency marketing group NewsXpress Mark Fletcher said on his blog it was a “heavy-handed” approach that would do nothing to increase sales, and it could even discourage agents from stocking Fairfax titles including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Australian Financial Review.

Newsagents are required under their contracts with Fairfax to display posters outside if there is room, or in the window or inside the store.

Fletcher said newspapers were of “declining interest” to shoppers, and newsagents made little return from them.

“Do we need newspaper traffic in our businesses to survive? I don’t think so,” Fletcher wrote. “Newspapers are nowhere near as important today as they were ten years ago.”

He said newsagencies were closing, in part, due to less foot traffic for print media. 

“You can’t fix that by being a tougher cop,” Fletcher wrote. “Lead by example, clean up your product, make it more compelling.”

Fairfax said in a statement to Crikey the letters were a reminder of the newsagents’ contractual obligations.

“We really value our working relationships with newsagents. We were simply reminding them of agreed contractual obligations. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Last week Fairfax outlined an editorial plan to cut $30 million from its annual budget to try to keep its newspapers afloat. — Emily Watkins

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/11/fairfax-heavies-newsagents-to-display-posters-for-the-age-smh-and-financial-review/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.