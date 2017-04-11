Centrelink contradicts earlier statements, says paying a debt is admitting it is accurate
A debt paid back to Centrelink is a debt owed, unless those who were forced to repay the debt ask for a review, according to Human Services officials.
Apr 11, 2017
Centrelink will make no effort to ensure that money paid to the organisation as a result of robo-debt notices is money actually owed to Centrelink, a Senate inquiry has heard.
2 thoughts on “Centrelink contradicts earlier statements, says paying a debt is admitting it is accurate ”
Good grief!
While it’s no secret that the DHS is a past master at practicing pure bastardry,
this stuff is true “jaw on the floor” horror.
The term “public servant” has obviously morphed into some horror beyond recognition.
A change of Govt can’t come soon enough.
This is a great example of why we should never trust the government with our data. Did the people filing tax returns know that it would result in an erroneous debt from centrelink 7 years later despite their paperwork being in order? My guess would be: No, that’s insane.
But all it takes is insane idiots to be running a department and that information is theirs to use for whatever crimes they wish to commit against the people. It may not be the worst case of this happening, not much can compete with the Holocaust, but it is far from the first. It is going to keep happening as long as the state can compel us to do whatever they want us to do.