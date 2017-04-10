Maurice Newman proposes selling the ABC, because freedom
A doozy of a column in The Australian today says to hell with public broadcasting.
Apr 10, 2017
Is nobody editing the opinion page of The Australian (and I use the verb “edit” in its basic journalistic sense, that is, cutting out the rubbish)?
7 thoughts on “Maurice Newman proposes selling the ABC, because freedom ”
As they say in ‘Beauty and the Beast’: “Crazy old Maurice; he’s always good for laugh…”
The commercial networks are barely keeping their heads above water so what advantage is there in selling off bits of the ABC to them? Any quality content they’d access would immediately be dumbed down and compromised by their advertising clients. Don’t expect any current affairs revelations if a major sponsor is suspected of dealing in slave-labour…or worse.
The ABC has no conflict of interest – an intangible asset which is priceless, it cannot be bought. It’s no surprise that an ex-ASX boffin would not understand such a concept.
Aunty does have something of a conflict, and that is with the status quo.
You won’t see much questioning of neoliberalism or its tenets anywhere, for example, and while you will get stuff about the impacts thereof (inequality, etc), you will only see people thinking about possible solutions inside the constraints of the same system that has produced them.
For a recent example, look at Stan Grant’s interview of Dick Smith on “The Link”.
Presumably Newman’s 5 years as Chairman of the ABC Board were a failure.
Morrie Newman – Igor, to Howard’s Frankenstein……
There actually is some logic in all the arguments he makes, and it is this: every proposal he makes is intended to make wealth move upwards. If you can’t sell ABC, then just dismantle it so advertisers get more eyeballs on commercial TV and the budget bottom line shrinks by $1B pa. This is also the guy who wants the family home assessed for pension eligibility, which would force people to sell their homes, need to rent and STILL not get the pension. From his point of view, however, it makes a whole lot more real estate available for negatively geared investors.
This man isn’t stupid. Just evil. Certainly there should be no place for him in public policy, because he just doesn’t believe in it. His death will leave the world marginally better off. If anyone can think of one good thing that is a result of his life, please let me know.
How crazy stupid does one have to be to walk a mile (a metre?) in this guy’s shoes. In a sea of conservative or ultra right wing commentary and opinions across all our media, there are very few islands of balanced views. I find myself these days just about totally ignoring the screeching reality shows and predominantly american programs on the commercial stations and watching a mix of ABC, SBS and online programs and commentary.