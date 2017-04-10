Video of the day: Vale John Clarke
In memory of John Clarke, our favourite of the Clarke and Dawe sketches:
Apr 10, 2017
Today we learned of the death of satirist John Clarke. He will be missed. This is one of our favourite Clarke and Dawe episodes:
8 thoughts on “Video of the day: Vale John Clarke”
A sad day, Australia. Clarke was a fine satirist, writer, actor. My favourite pieces were with Dawe playing the headmaster, Clarke the caught-out schoolboy PM.
ABC should revive some of his old comedy series, they would rate well. ‘The Games’ was particularly memorable.
D’ya remember him as Peter complaining that John wouldn’t let him have a turn riding the bike. Priceless!
It’s a dim memory now, have been trying to find it online but with no luck.
Can anyone here help?
What I admired most about Clarke (and Dawe) is that, despite the sharpness of the satire and the precise skewering of the most pompous and/or dishonest politicians etc – there was no malice to him. Unlike the recently deceased Leak, he didn’t go low to attack the weak – but aimed his barbs high. Thursdays will never be the same.
Jesus Christ, noooooo!!!!!!!!!!
At least he will live on forever in our hearts and in our youtube favourites. Vale John Clarke.
Australia’s lost anothe icon – just like Phar Lap.
I first heard his cousin, Fred Dagg, on 2JJ….. left me no alternative but to buy the album.
…… I suppose it’s up to politicians to parody themselves now? They’ve been practicing long enough.
Last week’s was also a gem.
I’m still in a state of denial that he’s gone.
Such a lovely, wry presence on our screens.
Time to re-visit ‘Death in Brunswick’ & then have a binge on ‘The Games’.
Vale JC