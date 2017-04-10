Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 10, 2017

Video of the day: Vale John Clarke

In memory of John Clarke, our favourite of the Clarke and Dawe sketches:

8 comments

Leave a comment

8 thoughts on “Video of the day: Vale John Clarke

  1. zut alors

    A sad day, Australia. Clarke was a fine satirist, writer, actor. My favourite pieces were with Dawe playing the headmaster, Clarke the caught-out schoolboy PM.

    ABC should revive some of his old comedy series, they would rate well. ‘The Games’ was particularly memorable.

    1. Marion Wilson

      D’ya remember him as Peter complaining that John wouldn’t let him have a turn riding the bike. Priceless!

      1. zut alors

        It’s a dim memory now, have been trying to find it online but with no luck.

        Can anyone here help?

  2. jmendelssohn

    What I admired most about Clarke (and Dawe) is that, despite the sharpness of the satire and the precise skewering of the most pompous and/or dishonest politicians etc – there was no malice to him. Unlike the recently deceased Leak, he didn’t go low to attack the weak – but aimed his barbs high. Thursdays will never be the same.

  3. Draco Houston

    Jesus Christ, noooooo!!!!!!!!!!

    At least he will live on forever in our hearts and in our youtube favourites. Vale John Clarke.

  4. klewso

    Australia’s lost anothe icon – just like Phar Lap.
    I first heard his cousin, Fred Dagg, on 2JJ….. left me no alternative but to buy the album.
    …… I suppose it’s up to politicians to parody themselves now? They’ve been practicing long enough.

  5. John Newton

    Last week’s was also a gem.

  6. paddy

    I’m still in a state of denial that he’s gone.
    Such a lovely, wry presence on our screens.
    Time to re-visit ‘Death in Brunswick’ & then have a binge on ‘The Games’.
    Vale JC

