Rundle: Syrian airstrikes won't lead to World War III
Apr 10, 2017
There is very little else Trump could have done, as far as domestic politics goes, other than hit back after a chemical attack.
Last week’s US missile strike on an airbase in Syria, perhaps the first of a series, has surprised many, perhaps most, with its return to old-fashioned visible US muscle power, against an entity, Syria, seen as a client/proxy/ally of Russia, a country Donald Trump was supposed to be in the pay of.
5 thoughts on “Rundle: Syrian airstrikes won’t lead to World War III ”
Liberals getting a chubby about all this are disgusting. The news that it was a flashy but pointless attack that achieved nothing makes it even worse. Is it any wonder that a world run by these butchers is full of horrors?
Though, a small silver lining, Bannon and the alt-right get their just deserts for cherry picking Lenin.
1 – Form vanguard party
2 – ???
3 – Revolution!
I laugh so hard when I see an unironic MAGA fan on the internet now. Woah look out, we got a badarse here, he’s saluting the flag and thanking the troops.
Guy, I’m trying to understand where you’re coming from here. You seem to be suggesting that Assad’s game plan (in unleashing atrocities Trump can’t or won’t ignore) is to try to force the US into direct confrontation with Russia. That would certainly be the opposite of Trump’s stated desire during the presidential campaign to arrive at a new détente with Russia. So, are you saying that Assad has calculated that Trump’s offer to Putin would be détente (i.e. with Nato stepping back somewhat in Eastern Europe), in return for regime change in Syria? That would make sense. But if so, surely Assad’s gain would be Putin’s loss. Why would Putin wear that (instead of, say, quietly ‘relieving’ Assad of his rule and installing a more servile pro-Russian ruler)?
WTF was Assad thinking? Chemical attacks will provoke an extreme response. And it’s not over yet, I’d say.
The Pentagon’s latest effort takes one’s thoughts back to 1964 — and “The Tonkin Gulf Incident” and subsequent carnage. It also has as much veracity. Johnson’s amoral act came a year or so after Kruschev had persuaded Kennedy to remove U.S. ballistic missiles from Turkey. Do Pentagon recidivists ever learn?
P.S.: Thanks for Sheridan’s “wargasm”.
I submitted this view on Guy’s previous piece of 6 April, which elicited no response so I’ll re-submit the view that the “rush to judgment” that “Assad used chemical weapons” was based on several YouTube videos. Some showed seemingly staged images of a room full of people milling about and wearing dust masks, intermixed with pictures from what looks like a quarry with a tunnel opening behind, and lots of people, some lying on the ground in their underwear, others hosing them down while wearing little or no protective gear. These are interspersed with images of the infamous “White Helmets”, you know, those that won an Oscar for good acting. Some acting as “rescuers”; others acting as “victims”, while cameras record them. All located on the Al Nusra/ISIL side of the front line, and identified as an NGO funded by the US State Dept, the British Foreign Office and the Govt of Qatar. In other words, like “weapons of mass destruction” before it, all the attributes of fake news contrived as cover for a deliberate attack on a sovereign state.
Fortunately there are alternative opinions on the internet, such as this British journalist based in Damascus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjOSZ6QgGgY
Well, dust masks look dramatic but are ineffective against chemicals, so that is fake. The “quarry” shots, if at least in part genuine, suggest that a “Moderate Rebel”/ISIL chemical weapons bunker was blown up, either by aerial bombs, or by accident. Either way, this had to be covered up with the “Assad gassed his own people” meme. Our dearly-beloved and state-funded ABC and SBS went right along with this narrative. I never watch the commercials; I expect they were even worse. What’s depressing is Trump’s knee-jerk attack on Syria, showing he is in reality a creature from the swamp he promised to drain, while our own Prime Miniature Bullturd, in supporting Trump, shows himself, it seems, as a de facto supporter of ISIL. I haven’t yet heard what Bill Shorten had to say.
“Good news”, if any such can be extracted from this fiasco, is that of the 59 Tomahawk missiles reportedly launched at Syria, according to some sources only 23 reached their targets. 36 were blown to pieces en route. The warhead of one landed in a turnip patch near Tarsus. 36 is the number of targets that can be destroyed by a single S-400 air defence missile. Careful where you tread, Prime Miniature.