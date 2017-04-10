Poll Bludger: NSW voters vent frustrations with Turnbull at state byelections
Fresh from their drubbing in Western Australia, the Liberals in New South Wales copped primary vote swings that will have the Premier shaking in her boots.
Apr 10, 2017
Fresh from their drubbing in Western Australia, the Liberals in New South Wales copped primary vote swings that will have the Premier shaking in her boots.
Three months after making history as the Liberal Party’s first-ever woman Premier, Gladys Berejiklian faced a sobering reality check at three New South Wales byelections on Saturday, as hers became the latest government to face the rising national tide of anti-Liberal sentiment.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Poll Bludger: NSW voters vent frustrations with Turnbull at state byelections ”
Hmm. Gladys Berejiklian has enough baggage without needing Turnbull. There have been major scandals over her time as Transport Minister, ridiculous privatisation and decisions for which corruption seems the only reasonable explanation. No need to look to the Feds. I am disgusted by the crookery in NSW.