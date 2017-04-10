We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “Meet ‘Joe’, the asteroid that could incinerate your city next week ”
Ben, mass scales as the cube of linear dimensions. If it is 30 times larger it is 30x30x30 =27,000 times heavier – assuming the same density.